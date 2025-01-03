The Internet Is Full Of Jokes Over Massive Winter Storm That's NSFW Shaped

Leave it to the internet to be full of jokes. A massive winter storm is barreling down on the U.S., and netizens can't get their minds out of the gutter.

Take a look at the image above, and tell me it doesn't have a certain shape to it. AccuWeather experts say that the bomb cyclone will bring plenty of snow, frigid temperatures, and ice to the States. It's going to affect everything from the Plains to the East Coast. But again, people couldn't handle the dire warning without a bit of laughter.

The massive winter storm is massive, quite respectable even. It's also phallus-shaped like male genitalia. I suppose you could say that it was banana-shaped if you were being a bit more G-rated. But the internet is anything but G-rated. People immediately caught onto the shape and wanted to share their jokes. So sit back and enjoy some of these zingers.

Massive Winter Storm

"Looks like a large portion of the country is really getting the shaft," one person wrote on X.

"Is this storm named Viagra?" joked another. "If your storm lasts longer than four hours, call a physician."

"If that's the size when it's cold I'd hate to see what warm weather brings," said another. "The East Coast is gonna get pounded," wrote one social media user.

Ah, you got to love the internet, and its biting humor. But honestly, the winter storm is no joke. Everyone should be a bit more concerned. AccuWeather reports that an area of 1,000 miles will get at least three to six inches. Oh, get your mind out of the gutter, dear reader. Likewise, other areas like Kansas and Nebraska will get a pounding. They can expect six to 12 inches from the storm. Okay, so maybe that one was on me.

Some areas could expect 30 inches of snow. It's best to go ahead and prepare and don't get caught unsurprised. While the winter storm may bring a snowy wonderland, snow and the cold can be dangerous conditions. This is especially true if you plan on doing any traveling.