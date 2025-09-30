The Insane Amount Of Money Texas Is Spending To Relocate A Centuries Old Oak Tree: Here's Why

Officials are in Texas are doing everything in their might to preserve a centuries old oak tree. But the conservation efforts is going to cost a pretty penny.

Reportedly, it's going to cost nearly $1 million to relocate the oak tree. The plant is located on the side of a road, and that's the issue. They're planning on widening the road in the area, putting the tree in danger. Rather than just cut down the plant and be done, they're attempting to relocate it to the new area.

The tree is called the Old Stagecoach Heritage Oak Tree, but locals nicknamed it "Jolene." It measures 51 inches in diameter. It will cost around $932,800 for the city of Kyle to move the tree to a new location. NBC affiliate KXAS reports that the relocation comes after the future of the tree was initially up in the air, but the decision was made to save the tree.

Oak Tree Removal

It's about 400 years old. Protesters tried to stop the destruction of the tree. It's been "a topic of discussion since 2020 when staff began evaluating roadway improvements that were later approved by voters."

"The tree is older than the United States," local protester Casey Landers said in January. "We need to preserve it."

Initially, officials considered "removing the tree and preserving the wood for an art project, relocating the tree, and realigning the Old Stagecoach Road Project around the tree."

Ultimately, they decided to preserve the tree after a petition drew thousands.

"I have lived in Kyle for 25 years and that tree has been a HISTORIC part of our town. That tree has been here long before us, it deserves to be protected and preserved to last a LONG time after us," a Kyle resident named Sam wrote.

They're planning to move the tree to an area a quarter-mile away. They're placing the tree at a new parklet. The area was chosen thanks to "its proximity to the tree's current location and its matching soil profile."

They plan to remove the oak tree later this fall.

"Although relocation does not guarantee survival according to multiple contracted studies done on behalf of the City of Kyle by certified arborists, the city is committed to the long-term maintenance efforts needed to give the live oak its best chance," city officials said online.