The Happiest State In America For Recent Retirees, According To New Study

Are you one of many recent retirees or looking to retire in the next few years? Then maybe you should consider moving to one state in particular. It's been named the happiest state in America for retirees, according to a study by Caring.com.

That state would be Utah in case you were wondering! Caring.com recently released its Senior Happiness Index. That study analyzes data from senior centers in every state using SeniorCenters.com. The data helps determine the happiness for seniors and retirees in each state. The study judges the number of seniors living alone as well as the cost of living in each state. It also observes the overall happiness for each state.

Based on all of this, Utah won big for retirees.

Retirees For These Three States

"Utah tops the list with the most content seniors, scoring 7.69 out of 10 thanks to its supportive environment for senior living," the findings noted." Utah was also named the healthiest state for older people in 2024, and it ranks as the third-lowest percentage of those aged 65 and over living alone (21.48 percent), reducing the risk of social isolation."

It shouldn't be too surprising, honestly. Utah already ranked among the five happiest states in America in general. This made it an easy pick for retirees looking for a bit of happiness. "This not only means Utah's aging population is staying connected and involved with their community, but volunteering also contributes significantly to Utah seniors' well-being and happiness," the findings added.

Of course, you couldn't go wrong if you moved to Idaho or Connecticut either. Both of those came in at a close second and third. Idaho has "30 state parks to explore and proximity to national treasures like Yellowstone." So if you love the outdoors then that's a great place to move. Retirees can enjoy an active retirement if they want to.

Meanwhile, Connecticut has the third-average highest life expectancy and also ranks third in overall happiness in America.