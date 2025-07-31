The Cool Why A Zoo Celebrated Ozzy Osbourne With One Of Its Animals

Ozzy Osbourne may be gone, but his legacy lives on. One zoo in California is honoring the Prince of Darkness in a really rad way. They've named a southern white rhino after Osbourne.

The rhino had been born on the same day that the rock star passed away. Osbourne died on July 22. His family announced, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

In California, Safari West named the white rhino calf Ozzy in Osbourne's honor.

Ozzy Osbourne Rhino

"Our rhino calf was born on the same day the world said goodbye to Ozzy Osbourne. The name felt like a quiet, meaningful tribute—a way to honor the passing of a bold, unforgettable spirit with the arrival of a new one. It wasn't planned, just something that felt right," the park told People.

Plus, the zoo already had a rhino named Otto, so it makes sense with their naming scheme. The zoo is overwhelmed with the love and suppor the public have shown to the rhino. Osbourne would be proud.

"This is a joyful moment for Safari West and a powerful reminder of our role in conservation," said Dr. Nancy Lang, Safari West's founder and conservation director, in a release.

"Every rhino birth inspires hope and underscores the importance of protecting these extraordinary animals. We're honored to care for this calf and grateful for the collaborative partnership that made this birth possible," she also added.

Wild white rhino numbers have also increased for the first time in 10 years. So there's a lot to celebrate.

"This birth is more than just a moment of joy; it's part of our long-term commitment to protecting wildlife and inspiring the next generation of stewards," Dr. Lang added.