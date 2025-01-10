Terrifying Moment A Pack Of Wolves Starts Charging At Hunter

Stunning video footage shows the terrifying moment that a pack of wolves starts charging at a hunter. Honestly, he reacts much calmer than I would have.

Pack Of Wolves Starts Charging At Hunter

??20 YARDS FROM A PACK OF WOLVES?? Give 1 word to describe how you?d feel in this scenario!! ? @MissNCusa2011 pic.twitter.com/D4aokLgJ0F — Drury Outdoors (@DruryOutdoors) January 4, 2025

In the video, you can clearly see a pack of wolves as they begin charging towards a hunter. One wolf, presumably the alpha is running slightly ahead of the pack. Leading the charge towards this hunter, who is sitting calmly by as the wolves approach. Not far behind the alpha, you can see four wolves trotting up behind him.

Luckily for this hunter, the wolves do not seem to be in an attack mode. Rather, they look somewhat jovial as they are prancing towards him. Nevertheless, I imagine that must be an incredibly terrifying sight. After all, one hunter would not stand a chance against a pack of wolves.

Wolves Vs. Humans Who Wins?

Seeing this pack of wolves charging at the hunter had some people speculating if he would have stood a chance against them. Realistically, the answer is no — at least not given the current circumstances. If he was in an elevated position, say in a tree stand, then sure. Or if there were multiple hunters with weapons, preferably guns, then yea they stand a chance.

However, a lone hunter versus an entire pack....I don't think so. Wolves are incredibly gifted hunters. Working together, they separate and surround their prey. Then, they attack it from all sides. Chasing it and biting it to tire and weaken it before the entire pack descends upon it.

Even with a weapon, if this pack decided to truly attack the man, I think some serious damage would have been inflicted upon him. Even if he managed to make it out alive somehow I cannot guarantee it would have been in one piece. Luckily for him, these wolves were more curious than threatening and both the animals and the man got to keep their lives that day.