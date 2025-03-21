Surfing Icon Hugues Oyarzabal Dies At 39, Cause Of Death Revealed

Pour one out for this surfing legend. Surfing icon Hugues Oyarzabal has sadly passed away and at such a young age too. He was just 39. Through his short life, Oyarzabal made a name for himself in the water sport. In fact, Oyarzabal would become one of the most famous surfers of his generation.

A freesurfer since he was a teenager, Oyarzabal loved the thrill of surfing waves and being in the water. In 2006, he explained how the hobby overtook his life. He said, "I'm always looking to try different things. I hate the idea of having a surf routine. Since I left school, surfing's become a full-time job. I dedicate every day to surfing."

Sadly, his professional successes was plagued by personal problems and demons. Sadly, these issues led to his young death. In a statement to the press, they confirmed that Oyarzabal ultimately died by his own hand. They said that their son committed suicide after suffering both physical and mental ailments.

Hugues Oyarzabal Dies

They told the New York Times, "His physical and psychological suffering took its toll. He has chosen to leave us, to rediscover the peace and serenity he has been unable to find over the last few years."

According to his parents, Oyarzabal struggled in the last few years of his life. His issues were likely worsened by bipolar disorder, which doctors had previously diagnosed him with.

Outside of his adoring fans, the surfing icon also left behind a 13-year-old daughter and an ex-wife, Jana Kondo. The two married in 2006 but ended up separating after seven years together. It's unknown how close they remained after their divorce and separation. The surfing community is mourning the loss of Oyarzabal.

The French Surfing Federation acknowledged his accomplishments for the sport. They said, "We were saddened to learn of the passing of one of the most gifted French surfers of any generation. A citizen of the world, he had skimmed the most beautiful waves, making Indonesia his second homeland. Honored on numerous occasions, including by Kelly Slater himself, his greatest achievement was passing on his love of the ocean to his daughter Kailani. We extend our sincere condolences to her and her family."