Surfer Drives Himself To The Hospital After Shark Takes A Bite Out Of His Leg

A surfer recently encountered a shark while out on the water and ended up with a nasty bite. However, he still managed to drive himself to the hospital.

A shark attacked the surfer off the coast of Florida. Surfer Charley Hajek says he was out in the water off of New Smyrna Beach when the attack occurred. He spoke with FOX affiliate WOFL about his terrifying experience.

Hajek owns the Gnarly Charley Surf Series. In the surf community, people call him Gnarley Charley. But in the future, they may call him Once-Bitten Charley. The surfer revealed he accidentally stepped on the shark and surprised it.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"By the time I even thought twice about it, it [was] just bam! It bit me up," Hajek explained. "Man, I felt like I stepped my foot on a light socket." The animal bit Hajek and almost severed his Achilles' tendon int eh process. Still, he managed to ride his board to the beach. That's where he assessed the amount of damage.

Surfer Attacked By Shark