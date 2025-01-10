Stunning Locals That Will Become Nation's Next National Monuments

President Joe Biden has brought a huge land mass under federal protection. According to the Daily Mail, the land in question is roughly some 840,000 acres. The land is spread throughout both southern and northern California. The land is set to be designated as the country's latest national monuments.

On Tuesday, President Biden will officially designate the first of the two new national monuments, during his visit to the eastern portion of the Coachella Valley. The land to be designated is set to be called the Chuckwalla National Monument.

The monument is located just south of Joshua Tree National Park. Notably, the Chuckwalla will stretch almost as far as the Colorado River. Moreover, the Chuckwalla National Monument will will protect culturally significant land for at least five Native American tribes.

The Chuckwalla Monument is 624,000 acres. Protecting the land will also ensure safety for the wildlife which lives on the land. Likewise, millions of folks who rely on the Colorado River for safe water will now be sure that their water supply is federally protected.

In northern California, 224,000 acres of woodlands near the Oregon border are set to be designated the Sattitla Highlands National Monument. Much like the Chuckwalla, the Sattitla National Monument will protect the ancestral homelands of several Native American tribes.

The land beneath the monuments themselves is also protected from mining and oil drilling. Such a decision adds substance to what has been a rather noteworthy disagreement between President Biden and President-elect Trump, regarding oil drilling. As Biden's days in office wind down, he recently banned all future oil and natural gas drilling in the country's coastal waters. President-elect Trump called the ban "ridiculous." Furthermore, President-elect Trump promised that the ban would be overturned once her took office.

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Acres Designated As National Monuments Throughout California

Throughout President Biden's presidency, 15 new national monuments were designated. As President-elect Trump prepares to lead the country once more, it remains unclear how we will handle such a situation.

Regardless, California is home to two new national monuments, at least for the time being.