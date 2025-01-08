Stressed Out Father Of Four Leapt To his Death On Cruise Ship In Front Of Horrified Mother

New information has surfaced about a passenger who died while on a cruise ship to the Bahamas in December. The identity of the passenger has been confirmed as a father of four. He was on the trip with his mother and appeared to have a mental episode. He yelled "I can't take it anymore" before leaping to his death.

His elderly mother reportedly tried to grab and hold him to prevent him from jumping to his death. 51-year-old Dan McGilvray had been on the Norwegian Epic cruise ship on a trip to the Bahamas. That's when he went overboard on December 26. Sadly, search and rescue were unable to locate and rescue him, according to New York Post.

Investigators believe seizure medicine may be to blame. They theorize that his seizure medication could have caused a mental episode, causing him to throw himself to his death. Prior to his death, he appeared "distressed." He also screamed, "I can't take it anymore" before leaping to his death. Hi 75-year-old mother and other family members tried to restrain him and stop him from jumping. At the time he had been traveling with a "large group that included his family"

Cruise Ship Death

However, they were unable to stop him from making the leap. He ended up going into the waters while the ship was sailing from Ocho Rios, Jamaica, to Great Stirrup Cay.

"Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 3 p.m. the victim became distressed and despite attempts to restrain him, he jumped from a balcony into the sea," cops said in a statement.

One passenger detailed the chaos that followed. The cruise ship searched for him. But they were unable to locate his body or fish him out.

"They put a flare, they're circulating. We did an entire circle looking for the guy that jumped off the boat. He jumped, he fell and bounced off of one of these [lifeboats] and fell in the water," she said.

"Some people have binoculars and are trying to look out in the water," she also said. "Poor baby. I hope there's a miracle. I hope there's a miracle and they're able to find him."