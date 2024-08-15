Stowaway Groundhog In Claw Machine Becomes Pennsylvania Legend

Looks like Punxsutawney Phil isn't the only famous groundhog in town anymore! A newcomer has entered the scene and is stealing hearts across Pennsylvania. Enter Colonel Custard, a groundhog found in a frozen custard shop and mini golf outlet. This stowaway groundhog somehow found himself inside the establishment's claw machine.

Stowaway Groundhog Gives Guests An Unexpected Surprise

This fuzzy little critter got his name because he was inhabiting a claw machine at a local frozen custard shop and mini-golf outlet. The NY Post reports, "Players were maneuvering a mechanical claw to pluck toys from the glass game case when they suddenly realized a real live groundhog was blinking back at them."

Imagine their surprise when they realized that one of the stuffed animals was not actually stuffed. The vending machine company was called in to unlock the claw machine. However, they were unsuccessful in their attempt to remove the stowaway groundhog. Next, local law enforcement was called. However, the police couldn't handle this task alone.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Pennsylvania Game Commission was called to assist in the removal process. Luckily for Colonel Custard and those in the custard shop, the game wardens were able to open up the claw machine and remove the groundhog. It was reported that he was released into a nearby field.

Loving The Fame

While it is unclear how the groundhog found himself inside the claw machine, the shop owners did not seem too upset by his appearance. Rather, they are capitalizing on his cuteness factor. They made T-shirts that read "Respect the Groundhog" and involved the community in his naming process. They held a competition for the winning name, and the winner got to keep the T-shirt.

The NY Post shared that the shop "held the online naming campaign that drew an avalanche of responses and are working on more promotional ideas, such as naming one of their frozen treat flavors for Colonel Custard." An adorable stuffed groundhog has also been making an appearance on the Meadows Frozen Custard Facebook Page. He even recently helped announce the flavors of the day on August 13th. All in all, it seems like this stowaway groundhog has become a new celebrity in town.