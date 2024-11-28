Sticky Fingers: Black Bear Steals Down Deer From Shocked Hunter

A black bear stole a downed whitetail doe from the Arkansas hunters who had made the quality shot on the deer just minutes earlier.

According to Whiskey Riff, Devin Simpson and his wife Daelyn were in the deer stand together when he shot a whitetail doe. The pair decided to sit a while in the stand, and give the deer ample time to bleed out, before climbing down and heading toward the critter.

Things got interesting though, as the Simpsons waited in the stand. Suddenly, a black bear emerged on scene. The bear quickly snatched the deer up, and took off with the dead critter back toward the nearby timber. The scene is quite shocking, and would be hard to believe had Simpson not captured it all on camera.

Arkansas, while more well known for its waterfowl hunting, is home to many bears. Specifically, it is estimated that 5,000 black bears live in Arkansas. Every bear in Arkansas is a black bear. So, no grizzlies in the area at this time, and it is unlikely there ever would be. Still, a hungry black bear is a critter worthy of respect.

Video Captured By Arkansas Hunters Show Downed Deer Stolen By Black Bear

Devin shared the video to his Facebook after the hunt. He mentioned that the whole interaction for a quite memorable opening day. Moreover, Devin mentioned that the doe he had shot was the larger of the pair which had walked under the feeder. Likewise, Devin was confident he had made a quality shot, as the deer dropped right away.

Amazingly, in the two minutes Devin and Daelyn had let the deer lay, the bear had arrived on scene. The video itself has been viewed over 1.5 million times on Devin's Facebook page. Devin also shared a follow-up video filmed after the beast had stolen the deer. In the follow-up video, the thieving black bear's cub was able to be filmed nearby. Such drives home the point, that the Simpson couple made the right move in letting the bear take its meal. With a cub nearby, there is no telling how aggressive that bear would have been, had Devin made his way to the ground in an effort to run the beast off.