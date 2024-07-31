South Carolina Lake Opens For Fishing For The First Time In Half A Century

Starting August 1st, fishing will legalized at Duncan Park Lake, in South Carolina, for the first time since the 1950s.

According to the Spartanburg Post and Courier, Duncan Park Lake, a 14-acre creek-fed lake, in the city of Spartanburg, South Carolina, is full of largemouth bass. The discovery of such a strong bass population came by way of the state Department of Natural Resources. The South Carolina DNR found in a survey that the lake was seemingly overpopulated with largemouth bass, while bluegill and redear sunfish populations struggled. The survey was conducted in 2023, and has prompted a sunfish stocking campaign throughout 2024, to help balance out the varying populations of fish in the lake.

On August 1st, catch-and-release fishing will become legal in the lake, for the first time since the 1950s. This historic revitalization of Duncan Park Lake started in March 2021, with an application for a federal grant.

After studying the use of various trails, Spartanburg PAL (Play. Advocate. Live Well.) was confused as to why Duncan Park Lake was so underutilized in the community. They concluded that the area needed a burst of new energy. Luckily, they were awarded the grant from the National Park Service in June of 2021. With the funding, efforts to increase Duncan Park's draw to the public were put into place.

A newly repaved trail, floating dock, legal fishing and kayaks for rent are certain to draw a crowd to the park. Moreover, non-motorized boating is also allowed on the water. Notably, swimming is still outlawed, due to concerns of stagnancy, as outlined by a Wofford College water test.

It can be easy to take for granted the work required to keep public lands accessible. Duncan Park Lake's restoration started with an application for a grant over 3 years ago. The story is one of persistence and leadership. Luckily for Spartanburg residents, community leaders have done their due diligence in improving what was becoming a forgotten resource in the area. And because of such great work, August 1st should be quite a busy day at the park.