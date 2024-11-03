Shocking Moment That Woman Throws Coffee On Internet Famous Dog Influencer

It's certainly a sticky situation. In a shocking moment caught on tape, a woman threw coffee on an internet famous dog influencer while she was out with her dog.

The incident happened at an Upper West Side park. Fortunately, it wasn't boiling hot coffee and was only slightly warm. Dog Influencer Rimma was out with her dog Milo when a woman approached them. The dog influencer had been sitting in the grass with her dog when the woman started berating her.

"My inner demons were burning," said Rimma to the New York Post. "I decided to ignore her, because I know I have something to lose. . . . She was clearly not in her right mind."

She asked her why she was sitting the way she was.

"Why are you sitting like that? Do you need to use the restroom?''" the woman asked Rimma repeatedly. "There's no way a normal person asks that."

Coffee Splashed On Dog Influencer

Ultimately, Rimma said that she tried to ignore the woman. She didn't want to give her any attention. That's when the woman turned from influencer to dog. Milo started barking at the woman. "She started talking to my dog, saying, 'Yeah, she's lazy,' referring to the fact that I was sitting on the grass," explained Rimma. "My dog got up, and started barking at her for a few minutes, and she's not really a barker."

Sensing that something was off, Rimma asked the woman to leave. Eventually, the woman did leave, but she ended up coming back. She tossed her coffee at the dog influencer.

"I had no idea she would come back, but she did — and this time, she grabbed her coffee and threw it on me before running away," said Rimma. "It blew my mind. Her goal was the bother me, provoke me."

Rimma ended up reporting the incident to the police. However, they said they wouldn't investigate the harassment. I guess they're too busy with other matters. However, the dog influencer hopes to see the woman again and hopes the internet can help.

"Maybe I will see her again," said Rimma. "If I do, I promise you I won't be ignoring her."