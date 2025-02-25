Sedan Slowly Sinking Into A Frozen Minnesota Lake Goes Viral: "Not something You See Every Day"

A slowly sinking sedan has become a regular sight for residents living near White Bear Lake in Minnesota. The weather may have turned the lake to ice, but that's just slowing the vehicle's descent to its watery grave.

"It's definitely not something you see every day in Minnesota," Karl Erickson, a local and ice fishing organizer, told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Feb. 20.

The sedan is a 2008 Buick Lucerne, and it's been stuck in White Bear Lake for almost a month. Erickson has been documenting its slow decline for netizens on social media.

"People on the internet love making memes and weird stuff and I thought, 'How about make a meme to raise awareness for the nonprofit [and ice safety]?' " Erickson told the outlet."I put it on Instagram, and it just went nuts, like a million views. The reaction on social media's just been all over the place, 'Oh there's a dead body in there.'"

Sedan Sinking Into A Frozen Minnesota Lake

Fortunately, there's no driver or dead body in the vehicle. No, there's no grand mystery involving the sedan. Instead, a local resident accidentally crashed the sedan through the ice. He's just been a bit slow about actually getting the vehicle out of the lake. Ramsey County sheriff's deputies gave him a 30-day deadline to get the vehicle removed.

However, the weather has made that a slower and more difficult process. Until then, the Urban Ice Anglers are using the car for a unique opportunity. Just last week, they positioned a tent over the car and drilled a hole near the sedan. The bumper is the only thing sticking out at this point.

"John catching a fish for the first time on a sunken @buickusa ?," the clip is captioned. One person commented, "Catching fish next to a half submerged car is a first for me lmao."

"Most cases aren't as bad as this one, "Cmdr. Mike Servatka told the Minnesota Star Tribune. "Usually they get them out pretty quick."

Sounds like the driver will try to get it out soon. Or the vehicle will end up at the bottom of the lake.