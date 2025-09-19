Scuba Diver Finds Nevada Man's Wedding Ring After It Sinks to the Bottom of Lake

A Nevada man is more than relieved after a scuba diver managed to find his wedding ring from the bottom of a lake. Back in August AJ Limbo had been visiting Willow Beach with his wife Stephanie.

However, to his horror, he realized his wedding ring was missing while in the water. For most people, this would be the end of the story. The ring would be gone forever.

"I love jumping off this rock right there. The second time I jumped off, I climbed up on top of this little boulder and that's when I noticed the ring had fell off. I was like, 'Oh no,'" AJ said, per FOX 5 Las Vegas.

However, AJ's insistence to find his wedding ring was undying just like his love for his wife. A month later, the couple returned with a scuba diver they found on social media. The mission was clear: find a small ring in a massive lake.

Scuba Diver Finds Wedding Ring

"I posted it on there not expecting or hoping for anything, just to see what happens," Steffanie said.

Fortunately for the couple, certified master scuba diver Ken Wige was more than up for the challenge.

"I think Ken commented on it the same day if not the next day," she added.

The scuba diver hit the waters to search for the ring. He was well familar with Willow Beach, having dived in the lake for years. Ironically enough, the scuba diver found the wedding ring in just minutes.

"I see the message, I see this and that it's Willow Beach. Heck yeah. You lost it there? Jumping off the cliff? I know right where that spot is, would be more than happy to go take a look," Wige said. He and another woman named Beate searched for the ring. Beate is actually the one who found it.

"I have her diving down at 9:06 and at 9:08 she comes up with it out of her hand and he was like 'no way,'" Steffanie said.

AJ was speechless by the whole thing.