Scientists Say The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Down And They Don't Know Why

Scientists say that the Atlantic Ocean is cooling down, and they're not quite sure why. The reason behind the cooling remains a mystery to experts. So let's examine what is exactly going on.

Despite the fact temperatures reached new highs in the Atlantic Ocean, things have reversed course recently. Experts observed a rapid cooling of the sea over the past few months. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), things started cooling in May. Experts say the ocean is a couple of degrees cooler than it normally is at this time of year.

So what's going on? Experts typically expect temps to rise during this time of year due to the weather pattern called El Niño. Both 2023 and 2024 saw an El Niño pass through the ocean, leading to record new temperatures. This started in March 2023 and continued over the past two years. However, researchers believe that a La Niña is replacing an El Niño.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Atlantic Ocean Cooling

Think of it as the opposite. it's a period where ocean temperatures drop to a colder range. The transition isn't what's peculiar. El Niño usually swap to La Niña as the winter comes for the Northern Hemisphere. However, what has experts baffled is the fact that it's happening earlier than it should. Scientists didn't predict the weather swap until September, meaning it occurred several months earlier.

"We've gone through the list of possible mechanisms, and nothing checks the box so far," said Frans Philip Tuchen, a postdoctoral student at the University of Miami, to the New Scientist.

So experts are very concerned about what this may mean for the environment. Far than just a temperature change, El Niño and La Niña have a broader impact on the environment and the surrounding area. For instance, temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean affect rainfall as well the chances of hurricanes forming as well. They also play a role in ocean cycles as well.

Experts haven't really given a reason on what may be causing the cooling. It's a matter that they're continuing to investigate and explore.