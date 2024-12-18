Scientists Find A Deep Sea Predator That Is Designed For Killing

Honestly, the deep sea scares me just as much as outer space. We know so little about what lurks beneath the ocean waves that it is honestly terrifying. Well Director Ridley Scott has found something new and horrifying in the ocean depths and scientists argue that this deep sea predator was designed for killing.

Deep Sea Predator Is Designed For Killing

This creepy-looking deep sea predator looks like an alien. The NY Post shares that it was "Discovered inside a vast trench off South American shores."Scientists found this creature in the South Pacific Ocean, in the "Atacama trench near Chile." Just to give you an idea of how deep this deep sea predator was spotted, imagine the height of Mount Everest. Yea, as tall as that mountain is, that is how far below sea level this creature that is designed for killing lives. So the bright side, we shouldn't come into contact with it too often. This deep sea creature is called "Dulcibell camanchaca" and it was named after the dark ocean where it resides.

This thing is wicked fast and it is reminiscent of aliens in the movie Alien. Researcher Dr. Johanna Weston said, "This creature can use its appendages to latch on to unsuspecting prey." They do this through the use of their "Highly maneuverable bodies." Bodies that make them very effective at "Capturing, killing, and feasting." Sounds like a tripe threat to me. If you are properly spooked, don't worry. This deep sea predator that is designed for killing is only about 4 centimeters long. Still, I don't like the idea of anything that can latch onto my body.

Regardless of my discomfort, scientists are elated at this new find. The discovery of this creature opens new doors and encourages further exploration into the great depths of our oceans.