Resourceful Fisherman Uses Electric Scooter To Pull Boat Out Of The Water: See Video

A fisherman was caught on video pulling his boat out of the water with his electric scooter, and the internet has plenty to say about.

According to Whiskey Riff, the viral video could be quite an effective advertisement for whichever company produced the scooter in the clip. It is hard to disagree with such sentiment.

Fishing is a sport, or hobby - whichever you prefer to call it - which requires quite a bit of work. Like all good things, a day on the water is only enjoyed around plenty of labor on both the frontend, as well as the backend.

For those lucky enough to fish from a boat, the whole day starts with backing the trailer into the water. A task which seems easily manageable on its face, has many times proven to be far from it. Public boat ramps have hosted many a disastrous effort from men and women alike. Each summer, videos of boats falling off trailers and crashing onto concrete grace the internet. Moreover, plenty of boaters have jackknifed their trailers when having to back into the water at an awkward angle. Regardless of how such a mistake occurs, the bottomline is that they happen, and they happen often.

The video in question, which was originally shared to TikTok, highlights a successful moment at the ramp. The shocking video shows a man sat in his electric scooter. That scooter is hooked directly to a small trailer, upon which a boat sits. To the shock of many, the gentleman then fires up his scooter, and proceeds to his vessel out of the water, and up the ramp.

As summer turns to fall, fewer boaters take to the water with each passing weekend. Despite the absence of ski boats and pontoons from boat ramps, there is still plenty of action to be captured at boat ramps in the coming months. With hunting season certainly comes viral boating content. Duck boat races in Arkansas always seem to have their moment in the sun come November and December. So, we will be on the lookout for those.