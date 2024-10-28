Rare Deer Caught On Camera Has Viewers Captivated

Trail cams recently captured a rare sight — the appearance of a very rare type of deer called a Piebald deer in the woods of Pennsylvania.

Operated by PixCams, the cameras showed the deer wandering through the forest. Why is it so rare? Well, the animal has unique white blotches across its body. Less than 1 percent of white-tailed deers are considered Piebald deer, according to the National Deer Association. Bill Powers, PixCams Inc. President opened up about the rare find.

He told CBS: "We see a lot of deer, we have never seen a piebald deer here. I know other people have seen them throughout the state. They're just not that common. But it's just a very kind of wild oddity to see this, especially when you see a buck. It just makes a little bit more special when you see something like that."

Initially, they mistook the animal for an albino. But the difference is that they only have white splotches and sometimes have skeletal deformities. Many people celebrated the find after seeing the video.

'I saw a mom with her two fawns and one was a piebald fawn. I feel lucky and blessed to have seen it and now I watch for it in hopes to get a good pictures of him or her,' one woman wrote.

Rare Deer Appears On Video

Others called the animal beautiful and amazing. Meanwhile, others appreciated the moment for its rarity. It's illegal to hunt albino or Piebald deer in several states. But there are no sort of limitations in Pennsylvania.

"That's an opportunity to seize and to really appreciate," Travis Lau, Pennsylvania Game Commission's communications director, told CBS. "From a management perspective, I don't think that there's any reason to discourage the harvest of piebald deer. I think that comes down to a matter of preference for a hunter who has an opportunity to take one. It's no different than with any other deer in terms of the need to manage the population in balance with its habitat."

Meanwhile, Powers also weighed in. He hoped no one hunts the animal.

"It's obviously open to predation more so than a lot of species are. And, of course, the hunters kind of view that as a trophy. But I just hope that somebody would respect it and leave it for other people to watch," Powers said.