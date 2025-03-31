Race Against Time To Save Major Body Of Water After $540 Billion Find

It would seem that everything including time itself is against this major body of water in California. It probably doesn't help that researchers recently discovered $540 billion worth of lithium, 18 million tons, buried underneath.

We're talking about the 120-year-old Salton Sea. The accidental sea has been in existence for 120 years, created by the Colorado River. Although it proved to be a tourist destination in the 1900s, it more recently has fallen into a state of critical crisis. California has made plans to revive and rescue the major body of water, hoping to save the decaying sea.

Their plans would bring tourists back to the area. But others are looking to find a way to get the $540 billion worth of lithium underneath. Beyond that threat, the major body of water faces the threat of time itself. With no outflowing water, the sea has been evaporating. This poses a risk to all of the wildlife in the body of water.

Saving This Body Of Water

Pollutants from farms have also harmed the water quality as well. There's the risk of the entire body of water becoming uninhabitable to life. However, in 2023, $70 million was approved to revive the sea.

"The sprawling project plans to create a network of ponds and wetlands spanning over 4,000 acres to provide fish and bird habitat and suppress dust emissions," California State Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Meanwhile, in 2024, California passed Proposition 4, distributing $10 billion for conservation. This gave the body of water an additional $170 million.

"This conservancy is a demonstration of the state's commitment to meaningful and lasting restoration of this environmentally overburdened region," California Sen. Steve Padilla said.

However, politics may threaten the body of water. Officials are already looking at the promise of the lithium below and the money.

Jeff Marootian, principal deputy assistant secretary for energy efficiency and renewable energy, said, "Lithium is vital to decarbonizing the economy and meeting President Biden's goals of 50 percent electric vehicle adoption by 2030. This report confirms the once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a domestic lithium industry at home while also expanding clean, flexible electricity generation."

He added, "Using American innovation, we can lead the clean energy future, create jobs and a strong domestic supply chain, and boost our national energy security."