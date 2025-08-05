Prominent Shipwreck Explorer Dies During Deep Sea Diving Expedition

Prominent shipwreck explorer Joe Mazraani has tragically died during a deep-sea diving expedition. The 47-year-old passed away at the end of July.

Married to a top New Jersey lawyer, Mazraani built a reputation for himself as a shipwreck explorer and adventurer. On July 29, he was diving down to explore the Big Engine Steamer shipwreck offshore from Georges Bank. According to his company, Atlantic Wreck Salvage, he suffered an emergency during the dive and died.

The company didn't reveal the cause of death. However, it has "no reason to suspect diver error or equipment failure."

"Joe Mazraani was larger than life. He was kind, compassionate, and generous. A mentor and a student, a friend, brother, son, and partner," Atlantic Wreck Salvage shared. "Whether motoring aboard D/V Tenacious, diving into deep and dangerous water, or defending his clients in court, Joe demanded the best of everyone around him. Sometimes he demanded it grumpily — but he always demanded by example."

Shipwreck Explorer Dies

The explorer was married to New Jersey public defender Jennifer Sellitti. She had been on the expedition when her husband died. Mazraani leaves behind a lasting legacy in the realm of shipwrecks. He became a deepwater diver in the '90s and began exploring sunken vessels throughout the oceans.

"Shipwreck exploration is a way of life for Joe," his bio for his company reads. "He is president of Atlantic Wreck Salvage and operates the dive vessel 'Tenacious,' which was specifically acquired and outfitted to accomplish several projects, including locating and exploring U-550 and other deep, uncharted wrecks in the North Atlantic."

The New Jersey Office of the Public Defender remembered the shipwreck explorer. They shared a tribute in honor of him and his wife, offering their condolences to the public defender through her time of mourning.

"With deep sadness, we share the loss of Joe Mazraani, beloved partner of Public Defender Sellitti and a cherished member of the legal and diving communities," the office wrote on Facebook. "Joe was larger than life: fearless, kind, and deeply committed to justice. Our hearts are with the Public Defender and his loved ones."