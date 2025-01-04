Her family was able to travel to be with her in her final moments. Veronica Katz wrote on her CaringBridge page a beautiful tribute to the pregnant teacher.

She wrote, "Life can be random and painful but we know that Clara would want us to all learn from this terrible experience and use it as 'una excusa para juntar y celebrar."

Mourning The Pregnant Teacher

She also wrote, "Clara loved this Thomann family motto. Making 'excuses to gather and celebrate' with family and friends for whatever minor or major reason was something that Clara loved."

Meanwhile, other mourners also shared their memories of the pregnant teacher.

One wrote, "My son was her student and she was his favorite teacher. Starting high school is nerve wracking having her as his first period as a freshman made it so much more bearable.I appreciated the leadership she showed in her classroom and how she made physics fun and interesting and the love that each student felt from her. She will be missed but never forgotten."

Additionally, Dos Pueblos Principal Bill Woodard mourned the loss of one of his own. He said, "There are no words to describe the sadness we are all feeling. Ms. Thomann was so kind and such a great teacher who loved her students and loved science. Our hearts break for her family and for all of us who are feeling this loss. We understand that this news brings pain and shock, especially to those who had the privilege of knowing Ms. Thomann, which is why we are committed to supporting our students and families."