Pilot Describes What It's Like To See Northern Lights At 35,000 Feet

The Northern Lights are one of the natural wonders of the world. But imagine seeing them from 35,000 feet in the air. Pilot Una Gísladóttir, a first officer with Play Airlines, flies around Iceland.

Speaking with People, she describes what it's like to see the Northern Lights from so high up.

She says, "As a Play Airlines pilot from Reykjavik, Iceland, my experience from 35,000 feet is truly unlike any other. You see, in the winter months, we're not the only ones soaring across the arctic skies. Not long ago, I was piloting a red-eye flight from the United States, bound for my home: Iceland. Crossing the North Atlantic Ocean, it was silent. All we could hear were the exchanges of other pilots on air-to-air radio frequencies, sharing updates on weather conditions ahead."

A routine flight became something to behold. She said that she first noticed greens from the Northern Lights. Then other colors began to appear in the sky.

She says, "About halfway through our journey, I noticed shades of green appear in the distance, followed by vivid pinks and purples. Within moments, the sky had turned into a mesmerizing painting, glowing all around our aircraft. It was as though nature put on a show, just for us."

Pilot Describes Northern Lights

She continued, "Those were the Northern Lights — and they felt within reach. It was my first time seeing them from the cockpit, illuminating our path home with an ever-changing palette. Up here, above the clouds and city lights, nothing stood in their way."

The pilot revealed what the Northern Lights means to people. She said that they have an unique ability to draw people in and make them forget their own challenges.

She said, "Some are brought to tears when they see the northern lights, while others laugh in disbelief. Some stand still, in shock, as if they froze in the cold of night. Above all, this phenomenon has the unique ability to make us all forget about the challenges of the human world, and connect, in awe, with the marvels of the natural world. It's an indescribable and unforgettable feeling."

She continued, "The northern lights are as unique as fingerprints, no two displays are ever the same. But every time they grace us with their presence, it is humbling. It is wondrous. It is emotional."

Being a pilot has its perks. She said, "For me, at 35,000 feet, the northern lights serve as a reminder of just how majestic our "home" truly is."