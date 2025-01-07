"Picasso" Puppy Goes Viral Over Its Unique Face And Upbeat Attitude

I like to believe that every situation has a silver lining. No matter how bad something is, you can always find something good out of it. This one dog is the literal embodiment of that thought. After being bitten by a dog and suffering a serious face injury, this "Picasso" puppy has become a social media sensation and a ray of sunshine.

"Picasso"Puppy Has A Unique Look

Brodie is an adorable 6-year-old mixed breed dog that has a unique face. His snout is twisted to one side and slightly off-kilter. PEOPLE Magazine shares the story of how Brodie got his unique look. He was born at a rescue called Old Macdonald kennels and his mother was a stray there. When Brodie was just 2 weeks old, his mother bit him hard in the face. His caretakers assumed he would heal and grow normally, however that was not the case.

As he aged, Brodie's face became more and more twisted. Besides have a unique look about him, this "Picasso" puppy was facing some other issues as well. Because of his injury, he was left partially blind in one eye and with a slightly shut jaw. Shelter workers were concerned that Brodie would have a difficult time finding a forever home but when Amanda Richter saw him, it was love at first sight.

Brodie Goes Viral

Brodie's "Picasso" puppy look did not deter Richter at all. In fact, it had the opposite effect. She told PEOPLE, "The moment I saw his picture on Facebook, I fell in love with his face." She continued, "I was like, 'I need to go meet this dog.'" She admits that she came home with him the very same day.

Richter confesses that she sees Brodie as a work of art that "truly embodies Picasso's artwork." She argues that because "everything is slightly out of place and different and crooked." However that doesn't stop her from loving her dog. Additionally, his incredible personality has made this "Picasso" pup an internet sensation.

He has gathered many fans across the internet including, Amanda Seyfried, Leona Lewis, and even Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. With over 600,00 followers, Brodie is constantly showing how it is okay to be different.

Another exciting event in Brodie's life, was when he got a sister. Richter couldn't stop at saving just one unique pup. When someone reached out to her begging her to help another dog with an injury similar to Brodie's she couldn't say no.

Now she shares her, Brodie, and their new dog Raven's adventures together on her social media pages. If you need a daily dose of dopamine go check them out.