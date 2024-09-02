Orangutan Escaped Toronto Zoo Enclosure With Impressive Acrobatic Stunt

Quick grab a screenwriter because I have a Madagascar sequel/spin-off! An orangutan managed to escape from the Toronto Zoo by displaying an impressive acrobatic stunt.

Zoo authorities confirmed that an orangutan named Kembali managed to escape. According to CTV News, the orangutan definitely landed a perfect 10 if this was a judges' show. The zoo said that the monkey managed to cartwheel from the tower's platform. It then lowered itself down closer to the ground and escaped its enclosure

They confirmed the monkey "accessed an area just outside of the new outdoor habitat." The zoo released a statement about how the orangutan pulled it off. They said, "Kembali was on one of the towers at the south end of the outdoor habitat when he swung in a cartwheel-like motion." Just check out this video below.

We want to thank the many guests and members who sent us video and photographs from the orangutan habitat as they have been instrumental in helping us better understand how Kembali, the male orangutan was able to climb down the tower and access the area just outside the habitat. pic.twitter.com/bEsv7SBjze — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) August 31, 2024

Orangutan Escape

From there, Kembali climbed up the platform and used a steel bracket to climb from the tower. Fortunately, the Toronto Zoo was prepared for jail escapes like this. Additionally, they contacted the police as a precautionary measure. The zoo managed to get the animal back into the enclosure without incident.

They later thanked visitors for sending in videos. The videos helped them determine how the monkey escaped. The Toronto Zoo said it is "grateful to zoo staff and volunteers for their quick actions once they were notified of the incident." The zoo is planning a fix for the habitats to prevent future escapes. For now, the orangutan exhibit will stay closed.

"A bundle of energy, he loves swinging high and fast through the exhibit, or hanging upside down and dropping dramatically to the ground," the zoo added.

As for the zoo, they're not really surprised about the escape even if it was shocking. They admitted that Kembali has shown natural intelligence. He's a cunning creature. In particular, orangutans rank among the smartest animals out there. While he makes the escape attempt look effortless, this just wasn't monkeying around. It took a lot of forethought and planning to pull off. For that, all I have to say is, "Get busy living or get busy dying."