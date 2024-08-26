One Person Is Dead And Two Missing After Ice Cave Collapse During Glacier Tour

One person is dead, several injured, and two missing after an ice cave collapsed during a glacier tour. The incident happened in Southern Iceland on Sunday, August 25.

Local police force Lögreglan á Suðurlandi revealed that there were 25 people in the ice cave when it collapsed. In a Facebook post, they confirmed the visitors had been on a Breidamerkurjökull glacier tour. Following the ice cave collapse, rescuers responded to save as many as they could. However, conditions have made it difficult.

"A large number of rescuers and responders have participated in the operation," the translated post said. The ice cave collapse seriously injured one person and killed another. The injured person needed an airlift to Landspitali University Hospital. The group had been a tour guide when the collapse occurred. At this time, police haven't released the identities of the deceased and injured.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Ice Cave Collapses

"Others who were in the group are uninjured and are being taken to a mass aid center. Rescue operations are being carried out at the scene," the translated post stated.

Police chief confirmed the difficulty of the rescue.

Local police chief Sveinn Kristján Rúnarsson said, per BBC News, "The conditions are very difficult on the ground. It's hard to get equipment there... It's bad. Everything is being done by hand."

Prior to the ice cave collapse, there were no signs of an impending cave-in. These sort of tours happen throughout the year, and the weather was fair.

"These are experienced and powerful mountain guides who run these trips. It's always possible to be unlucky. I trust these people to assess the situation — when it's safe or not safe to go, and good work has been done there over time. This is a living land, so anything can happen," Rúnarsson shared.

Meanwhile, a tourist, who had been in the cave just minutes before, says they heard a loud crash. They only later learned what caused it. Several people are still missing following the collapse. Rescuers are "searching for the missing people by hand, as machinery cannot be used for this search." There are 50 to 60 people involved in the search.