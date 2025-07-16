Oklahoma Man Killed By Two Water Buffalo He Bought At Auction

An Oklahoma man has tragically died after being killed by two water buffalo that he bought at auction. He had purchased the animals just a day before his tragic death.

Authorities found the remains of 45-year-old Bradley McMichael at an animal enclosure on his farm on July 11. He suffered "multiple deep lacerations that proved to be fatal."

Speaking with People, McMichael's fiancée, Jennifer Green, said that the last time the two spoke was at 10 a.m. Later that evening, she found him in an enclosure with the water buffalo. "I could see his legs and his lower back," she said. "He was turned away."

It took authorities some time to get to the man's body due to the aggressive behavior of the water buffalo.

Man Killed By Two Water Buffalo

"They were blocking us getting through the gate when we tried to move the gate," Green said. Authorities believe that he had been tending to the creatures when they attacked and killed him. He had them penned since they were new to the farm.

"That's one of the precautions you take when you bring new livestock home," she explains. "You pen them separate from the rest of your animals until they get acclimated."

Authorities ended up euthanizing both of the animals for safety concerns. Chief Bryan Farrington says it is the first water buffalo attack that he had to respond to. However, he notes that there's always a danger with these animals.

"Growing up around here my whole life, and around livestock my whole life, working with any large animals and livestock, there's always a danger to it," he told the outlet.

Green mourned the death of McMichael on Facebook. She wrote, "Most are aware by now we lost Bradley on Friday in a tragic accident. His farm was his dream and I had the privilege of helping him with it for a little while. The future looks different now and there are a lot of things to handle but at some point, we do have meat inventory that is still available and will need to be sold."

She continued, "Please watch the page for further updates and please keep us all in your prayers."

Green also told People, "He loved agriculture and livestock and farming and had been involved with it his whole life. His farm was his dream."