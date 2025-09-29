North Carolina Maintenance Workers Find Stowaway Dead in Landing Gear of American Airlines Flight

In a tragic turn of events, North Carolina maintenance workers found a dead body stowed in the landing gear of an American Airlines flight. A person attempted to stowaway and paid the ultimate price.

The incident happened aboard a plane en route to Charlotte. Once landing, the maintenance crew inspected the plane. That's when they found a grim discovery. On Sunday, Sept. 28, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed the discovery of a body via a press release. The American Airlines flight had arrived in North Carolina. The discovery was made at 9 a.m.

"On Sunday, September 28 shortly after 9 a.m., while performing maintenance on an American Airlines plane that had recently arrived from Europe, a stowaway was located in the landing gear," the release read in part. "The subject was pronounced deceased on scene by CMPD's Airport Division officers."

American Airlines Discovery

Homicide detectives launched an investigation into the incident. However, it appears that the person may have died from exposure. Still, they are getting all of the details together. "Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective," it added. "The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Charlotte Crime Stoppers."

Charlotte Douglas International Airport said, "CLT Airport is aware of the tragic discovery involving a deceased individual found in the landing gear of an American Airlines aircraft on Sunday morning. We are deeply saddened by this news and will support the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's (CMPD) investigation as needed. Airport operations continue as normal."

Meanwhile, American Airlines also released a statement, "We are working with law enforcement on its investigation."

Stowing away on a plane is deadly, especially in the landing gear. More than 77 percent of those who have attempted the stunt have died, and with good reason too.

"A human body exposed for many hours to temperatures as low as minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit courts extensive frostbite and loss of limbs, even if the utter lack of oxygen at 35,000 feet or more doesn't result in brain death," aviation analyst John Nance told ABC News.