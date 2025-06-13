Newton County, Indiana Woman Speaks About Surviving For 6 Days After Car Crashed Off Roadway

Newton County, Indiana, woman is lucky to be alive after surviving a grueling six days in the elements after her car crashed. She spent nearly a week in the wreckage of her car but managed to survive.

Now, she's on the road to recovery after months in the hospital. Her brush with death happened in early March. Ultimately, she was rescued when two men found her in her vehicle, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. Brieonna Cassell is very lucky to be alive.

Speaking with CBS News affiliate WBBM, Cassell reflected on surviving for almost a week. She had fallen asleep at the wheel and crashed her car.

"My car crunched like an accordion," Cassell told WBBM. She was pinned in the vehicle during the resulting wreck. "I was like, 'Well, go to sleep — hopefully, somebody finds you.' Woke up in the morning, and I was still there, and I was like, 'Now I've got to figure out how to get out of here.' "

Surviving For Almost A Week

Surviving was difficult. She used her clothes to absorb water from the ditch to drink. She also used a mattress topper to try to stay warm. Ultimately, two drainage company workers found her in the ditch. She had survived for almost a week.

"Despite her injuries, Cassell had survived 6 days waiting to be rescued," police also said.

Cassell was very relieved that someone was there. She said that she heard the truck pull up.

"I see the tire come up and stop," Cassell told WBBM. "Then I was just so relieved."

Despite surviving, Cassell thought she might lose her legs. She had suffered multiple broken bones. Ultimately, she also needed multiple surgeries to try to fix the damage from the wreck.

"When they pulled me out of that car, my flesh had been rotting for two days. I had been smelling it," Cassell said to WBBM. "I didn't think my legs were coming out of the car with me."

She considers her survival to be a miracle.

"I just feel like He has a purpose that I'm here," she also told WGN-TV. "I don't have any other explanation for it."