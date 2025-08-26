New Jersey Doctor Dies After Being Thrown Overboard And Hit By His Own Boat

In a tragic incident, a New Jersey doctor has died after being thrown overboard from a boat he was on. Said boat then ran straight into him. He sadly passed away from his resulting injuries.

Police confirmed that the doctor, Karl Chen, died while boating in Barnegat Bay in Little Egg Harbor Township. The incident happened on August 24.

A New Jersey doctor died after being thrown overboard from the boat he was on, which then hit him. He had been on the boat with another passenger when a large wake sent him overboard.

"The vessel then continued to circle and struck one of the occupants," police said. Fortunately, the second person was later rescued and suffered only minor injuries. The same can not be said about the good doctor. According to the local newspaper The SandPaper, Chen was a prominent doctor at several doctors in the area.

Doctor Dies After Falling Overboard

His passing leaves a hole in the community. Several of his colleagues mourned his loss.

"We are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Dr. Karl Chen," Leslie D. Hirsch, president and CEO of Saint Peter's Healthcare System, said in a statement to NJ Advance Media. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, colleagues, and patients at this very difficult time."

"The world is a little dimmer tonight," read a comment on a Facebook post on his passing.

"Dr. Karl Chen was a brilliant and compassionate doctor, he loved his family more than anything and loved to brag about his kids." the commenter wrote. "He saved my Mom's life when she was very sick. He was one of a kind. The nicest guy you could ever meet."

Another wrote, "My fiancés uncle. A great guy and father and fisherman. Life is wild. He was very experienced for anyone saying otherwise."

Yet another wrote, "I didn't know it was Dr. Chen. I don't even know who he is, but from the outpouring of love it seems like he was an amazing man. May his family find peace during this tragedy."