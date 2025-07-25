New England Fisherman Catches Dangerous Shark As World's Biggest Looms Off Shore Of Cape Cod

A New England fisherman managed to hook a very dangerous shark in an astonishing catch. What's more alarming is that he caught it yards from shore in Massachusetts, and it's not the only predator out there.

One of the world's biggest great white sharks, weighing 1,600 pounds is also circling in the waters off Cape Cod. All of it makes it a bit scary to go into the water. Angler Hans Brings caught a tiger shark off Mashpee earlier this week. He was fishing at Popponesset Beach and wasn't expecting to hook a tiger shark.

He ended up releasing the tiger shark back in the water. However, officials are alarmed by the presence of the sharks in the water.

"It's another warm-water species that's taking advantage of the warming waters and coming north," said scientist at the New England Aquarium John Chisholm to the Boston Herald. "Now, we're getting little ones like this one every year. We've been seeing more and more of them."

According to Chisholm, New Englanders had better get used to coming across sharks in the water. Warming water makes it habitable for a shark, which typically prefers warmer climates.

Shark Attack Precautions

"This is now within their comfort zone," Chisholm explained.

There's also fears of the massive great white shark named Contender circling in the area.

"The largest white sharks that have been reliably measured are right around 20 feet, and any larger than this is likely impossible," said Nick Whitney, PhD, senior scientist at the New England Aquarium to USA Today.

Officials are warning about taking precautions in the water.

"People need to take precautions when they go into the water," Chisholm warned. "We know sharks are here, and you're swimming in a shark habitat, so you have to be aware."

However, the expert says that sharks don't target humans.

"They're not targeting humans," he reassured. "It's usually an accident when they bite somebody, but unfortunately one bite can hit an artery and you can have a loss of life."

So stay safe out there in the water this summer.