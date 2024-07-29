Nevada County Commissioner and Hunting Guide Charged for Illegal Bear Hunt

Nevada wildlife officials say the commissioner and the hunting guide used dogs to pursue and kill the bear in an unauthorized area.

Nevada wildlife authorities charged a county commissioner and his hunting guide for illegally taking a black bear. Earlier this month, they arrested Pershing County Commissioner Joe Crim and Michael Stremler for the felony charge of killing a big game animal.

According to the charging documents, the two men killed the bear on Nov. 10, 2023, during a trip near Orphin Creek. Authorities also charged Stremler, who owns the hunting guide service Secret Pass Outfitters, with unlawfully chasing a black bear with a hunting dog in a closed area. The document adds that they killed the bear in a closed area above Bowers Mansion in Washoe Valley, a park area located between Reno and Carson City.

The two men were reportedly arrested on July 12. The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) told reporters that they believed the bear to be eight years old and weighed 575 pounds. What's more, Stremler's company posted images of the hunt, showing Crim posing with the dead bear and saying it weighed approximately 600 pounds.

As one of three commissioners in Pershing, the public elected Crim to develop policy and oversee the county's budget. In addition to that role, he also served on the county's Wildlife Management Advisory Board, which provides guidance on wildlife conservation and management.

In the court documents, authorities list the illegal killing of a big game animal as a Class E felony, which is the lowest felonious charge. If convicted, both men could face up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine. As for the misdemeanor charge, Stremler could face an additional six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Bear hunting in Nevada

According to NDOW, black bear hunting in the state takes place every year from Sept. 15 to Dec. 1, or until a certain number of bears are killed. While the total number of tags issued each year has traditionally been 50, the state wildlife commission approved a slight adjustment for this upcoming season due to growth in the bear population. State officials say Nevada has an estimated black bear population of 239 to 740.