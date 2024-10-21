Nebraska Deer Hunter Has Unconventional Deer Stand — It's A Mini Van!

A viral video from years ago has resurfaced this week, which highlighted a unique deer stand that was used by a Nebraska hunter.

According to Whiskey Riff, the video was first shared in 2020. The deer stand in question caught quite a bit of attention all those years. Perhaps more impressive is the staying power of the video, and the stand itself in the world of online discourse.

Regardless of time passed, every new set of eyes that catches a glimpse of the Nebraska monstrosity is equally as shocked as those before it. The stand itself is a beautifully complex blend of striking ingenuity and reckless simplicity. A minivan, raised off the ground and into the air, dead center in a cut agriculture field. The stand was seemingly meant for rifle deer hunting in the wide open plains of Nebraska.

The stand acts as a bit of a Rorschach test. Some see brilliant problem solving. Others may see a confusing mess of junk. Regardless, all who see the beast have an opinion. Ironically though, the only opinions which matter are those of the deer in the field, and the hunter who climbs into the beast each hunt.

Apparently, that hunter is happy with his hide. And moreover, once the deer become comfortable with the structure, it will certainly work as a killer blind - pun intended.

Nebraska Hunter's Minivan Deer Stand Captures Public's Attention Once More

While the elevated minivan is an odd thing to see, sitting in a cut field, it is plenty practical. Many deer hunters sit in elevated box blinds each fall, in pursuit of trophy whitetails.

The most well-known of these elevated box blinds being "Rednecks." Redneck box blinds have been featured in countless television and YouTube deer hunts. In many of those hunting videos, massive deer are eventually harvested from a hunter within the box blind.

Interestingly, the deer become so used to seeing the blind, that they are comfortable enough with it to walk right near it. The same level of comfort could be attained by the minivan blind. At the end of the day, the deer trust the environment they live in each day. The minivan blind, odd as it may be, is a constant in the life of the deer, and so they come to trust it does not present a threat. And on most days, the deer are right about that.