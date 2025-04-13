National Park Scientists Have New Responsibility Amid Hiring Freeze — Cleaning Campground Bathrooms

Never let it be said that being a National Park worker wasn't a dirty job. But many scientists and researchers work for the National Park Service didn't sign up for cleaning campground bathrooms.

That likely wasn't on the list of job duties. But Yosemite National Park is facing a hiring freeze amid layoffs. As such, the national park is lacking in the custodial department. That requires the rest of the staff, and that includes supervisors, managers, and yes, scientists to become janitors for the national park.

Those bathrooms need regular cleaning after all. In addition to their normal duties, all national park staff has been asked to help clean the bathrooms on a volunteer basis, according to SFGate. So no they don't even get an extra bump in pay for doing the work of the janitor. These workers are biologists, hydrologists, archaeologists, and wildlife specialists.

National Park Janitors

When they took on the role, they likely didn't think they would be doing janitor work. I have to agree that it's a dirty move. If you sign up for a job, those job expectations shouldn't randomly change outside of the norm. However, what are they to do? Management has asked every worker to pick one bathroom.

"As Division Chiefs, you are being asked to look at your staff and identify staff that can be temporarily reassigned to custodial duties for Upper Pines campground restrooms, at least from 4/15 through 5/4," reads the email from acting Superintendent Stephanie Burkhart's office, the outlet reported.

So that means everyone has been asked to pitch in and help in the time of need. According to the email, initially management considered using portable toilets and closing on site bathrooms. However, they felt that would be worse.

It defied "the spirit of providing the exceptional visitor experience that visitors booked and are expecting, especially when we have a number of permanent employees that can be trained to help out." The email added, "Our most critical visitor services priority is supporting a high quality visitor experience for the greatest number of visitors and right now that means ensuring the campground bathrooms are cleaned."