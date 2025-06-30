Multiple Storms Threaten Thousands Of People's 4th Of July Plans

That might not be fireworks lighting up the sky on the 4th of July, but lightning instead. It's possible that multiple storms may cause the American holiday to be a complete washout.

Forecasts are looking a bit dire for the 4th of July week, with a cold front poised to push major storms across the country. In particular, the Southeast is in for a wet one. With 72.2 million people traveling for the holiday, according to New York Post, there's bound to be some ruined plans and angry folks over the coming weekend.

More people are making plans for the 4th because the holiday is falling on Friday this year. Essentially, it's a three day weekend for many families. Unfortunately, the weather doesn't seem like it's going to cooperate as such. Weather officials are predicting that the cold front will cause major storms across the eastern half of the country.

"A cold front will dive off the coast late this week, and it may act as a catalyst for development either in the eastern Gulf or off the Southeast coast," said Alex DaSilva, AccuWeather lead hurricane expert.

Wet Weather For 4th Of July

"Wind shear, which can inhibit development, is expected to be fairly low and ocean water temperatures in the Gulf are above average which can aid in development in the outlooked area."

This could also ruin people's travel plans with canceled or delayed flights. Everywhere from Florida to Ohio to Pennyslvania could see severe thunderstorms as we head into the latter part of the week and closer to the 4th of July.

"This system poses no direct threat to Florida over the next 5-7 days; however, this system could bring locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and an increased rip current risk along the Gulf or Atlantic Coast later this week and will continue to be monitored closely," the Florida Department of Emergency Management said.

"Those heading to the beaches for the holiday weekend from northern Florida and the Alabama and Mississippi panhandles to the Carolinas are urged to monitor the forecast, as there may be rough surf and rip currents and perhaps gusty winds should a tropical depression or storm develop," DaSilva said.

These storms could then move up to New York, Boston, and the rest of the Northeast. For the 4th of July, cities in the mid-Atlantic and West Coast appear to have the best forecast at avoiding the stormy weather.