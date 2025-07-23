Mother Flees With Two Daughters To Live In Cave In India After Father Files Missing Persons Report

In a strange twist in a missing person's case, a mother fled her home with her two young daughters to go live in a cave in India. The father of the girls has been searching for them and even filed a missing persons report.

However, the mother had fled Goa in India without telling him. Eventually, he found them living in a cave on the outskirts of Gokarna.

"My wish, my concern is that if they go now to Russia, it would be very hard for me to keep in touch with them. So, I wish they would stay in India," the father Dror Goldstein told Indian news outlet The Hindu. "My wish is to be close to my daughters, to have shared custody. That's all."

His former partner Nina Kutina defended her decision to abandon civilization and live in a cave with her two daughters.

Mother Lives In Cave

"We were not dying, and I did not bring my children, my daughters, to die in jungle," Kutina said, according to the BBC. "They were very happy, they swam in the waterfall, they had a very good place for sleeping, a lot of lessons in art making, we made from clay, we painted, we ate good, I was cooking very good and tasty food."

Police discovered the mother living with her two young daughters in a cave during a patrol in early July. She said that she was "interested in staying in the forest and worshiping God." She also said that she "had come here with her children from Goa and stayed in the cave on the hill and worshiped God and meditated."

The mom didn't have any documentation for either herself or her children. She explained that she stayed in India after her eldest son died in a crash in 2024. As a result, she overstayed her visa.

"First, there were multiple personal losses - not just the death of my son, but also a few other close people," she told the outlet. "We were constantly dealing with grief, paperwork and other problems."

However, now the mom is facing deportation and staying in a woman's shelter.