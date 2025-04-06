More Than Dozen On College Rowing Team Hospitalized After Boat Capsizes In River

Several members of a college rowing team have been rushed to the hospital after their boat capsized while in the river. The incident happened in New York with members belonging to Fordham University.

On Saturday afternoon, the rowing team, Fordham Men's Club, were practicing in the water when their boat capsized. They had to be rescued from the water. It is believed that a "sudden shift in weather conditions" caused the accident. The rowing team was in the Rodman's Neck peninsula off The Bronx and City Island.

In total, 19 people were involved in the incident. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt. But according to People, FDNY reported that 15 people experienced minor injuries or needed evaluation. While not serious, they still sought medical attention for the injuries or were required to. Meanwhile, four members of the team refused medical attention. Additionally, the rowing team lost one of their rowing boats as well.

Rowing Accident

According to the FDNY, they received a call from a witness around noon on Saturday. First responders came to the location where they helped all the people involved make it to shore. Apparently, there was nine athletes, eight students, and two coaches involved in the incident. From the sounds of it, nine students went into the drink when their boat capsized.

Their fellow students and coaches worked to save them as well. But they had to go to the hospital for an examination as part of protocol.

"Fordham can confirm that nine members of the men's club rowing team were pulled from the water after their boat capsized due to a sudden shift in weather conditions on Eastchester Bay," Fordham University told PEOPLE in a statement.

"New York City regulations required that the nine student-athletes, and the eight additional students and two coaches who helped them, be taken to area hospitals for examination because the party came ashore on city property at Rodman's Neck," the university added. "There were no injuries, and all of the individuals involved were examined and released."

It sounds like the weather was to play for the rowing accident. You never know when conditions might change.