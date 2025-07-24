Millionaire CEO And Father Of 3 Trampled To Death By An Elephant

A millionaire CEO and father of 3 has tragically died after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The animal attacked him while he was at his private South African game reservation.

FC Conradie was the co-owner for the Gondwana private game reserve in Mossel Bay. While at the reserve, he died after an elephant charged and trampled him to death.

"According to reports available, emergency services were summoned to the scene after the man was trampled by an elephant at about 08:00," the statement read. "On arrival, the members found the man, employed at the business, with multiple injuries. He was later declared dead by paramedics on scene. The elephant was already moved away from the camp on arrival."

Following the death of the CEO, Gondwana released an emotional statement on Facebook about the elephant attack.

"It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the untimely passing of FC Conradie (39), CEO and co-owner of Gondwana Private Game Reserve. Who tragically lost his life after being trampled by an elephant on the morning of Tuesday, 22 July," the release read. "The incident occurred around 08:00. Emergency medical services responded immediately, but Conradie was sadly declared dead at the scene."

Elephant Kills CEO

"A devoted husband, father of three young children. And a cherished friend to many, FC was a beloved and highly respected figure. Both within Gondwana and across the broader conservation community," the statement continued.

"His passing has left the team at Gondwana and many others in profound shock and mourning," the release added.

Meanwhile, a family friend mourned the loss of the CEO.

"This is an unimaginable loss. FC was more than a leader. He was a mentor, a visionary, and a truly remarkable human being," a family friend and spokesperson for the reserve said on behalf of Gondwana in the statement. "We kindly ask for privacy and space for the family during this incredibly difficult time. Everyone who knew FC is grieving deeply."

"FC Conradie was a passionate conservationist whose vision and leadership helped establish Gondwana as one of South Africa's leading private game reserves," the family friend added. "His unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation, community upliftment, and sustainable tourism left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of working with him."

The family friend continued, "He led with integrity, compassion, and purpose — that inspired all who knew him. FC's absence leaves a void that cannot be filled, but his legacy will live on in the land he loved, the lives he touched, and the vision he so passionately pursued."