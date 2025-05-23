Massive Tornado In Colorado Reminds Us All That Tornado Season Is Upon Us, And It’s Terrifying

Tornadoes scare me more than any other natural disaster. That is because there is just not much you can do. You can prepare or flee before a hurricane strikes. You can semi-protect yourself from an earthquake. However, if a tornado is in your path, it is terrifying. Unfortunately, we are off to a rough start this year with tornados. Over the last few weeks, there have been multiple tornadoes that have not only resulted in severe property damage but also deaths. This past Sunday, a massive tornado was spotted in Colorado, and it has reminded us all that the season is upon us most terrifyingly.

A Massive Tornado In Colorado Reminds Us Tornado Season Is Here

Cowboy State Daily shares details from terrifying encounter. The "massive funnel cloud was spotted touching down near Bennet, Colorado." However it didn't stay in one spot. That twister tore through central Colorado, leaving destruction in its path. Additionally, it wasn't just one tornado that formed. Reports indicate that "at least four tornadoes touched down on Sunday." As if that were not scary enough, two of the four tornados were classified as a "2" and had "winds around 125 miles per hour."

Although Wyoming is a state that is relatively tornado-prepared, seeing this unfold in Colorado served as a grim reminder. Not only for Wyoming but for all tornado-prone states, we are definitely entering tornado season.

When Is Tornado Season?

Although tornados can happen at any time, there is a specific time that they are more prevalent. That time is known as tornado season. The season differs slightly depending on the location of the state. The NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory shares details around when all of the different areas of the country are most affected. For the souther Plains, the season runs from May into early June. However on the Gulf coast the season occurs earlier in the spring. Finally, in the northern Plains and upper Midwest tornado season is typically in June or July.

Cowboy State Daily shares details on how these terrifying twisters occur. They share that in order to have a tornado, you first need a thunderstorm. That thunderstorm needs to be powerful and have a lot of moisture. They share, "Tornadoes form at the base of cumulonimbus clouds. The swirling winds within the cloud, which can reach over 200 mph in worst-case scenarios, extend from the base of the cloud to the ground and can be powerful enough to lift and hurl vehicles, structures, and people."