Massive Dust Storm In Arizona Causes Thousands To Be Without Power, Delays Flights

If you're in Arizona, I hope you have some goggles and a face mask if you're planning on going outdoors. A massive dust storm swept across the state, plunging people without power and canceling flights.

The dust storm struck through Phoenix and Arizona City on Monday. According to NBC News, wind gusts reached 60 to 66 mph with heavy rains in the region. Called a haboob, the dust storm wreaked havoc on the region, stretching for miles across. It knocked out power for as many as 15,000 people as it went across the state on Monday.

Thousands were still without power early Tuesday as well. Locals described the wildness of being caught in the storm. Bernae Boykin Hitesman said that she was caught in her car with her two kids when the storm hit. The two remained trapped in the vehicle as conditions worsened, making leaving the car impossible. The local said that they were stuck for around 15 to 20 minutes.

Dust Storm Hits Arizona

It left them unable to see with a strong taste of dust making it inside the car.

"I couldn't see my hand in front of my face if I put my hand outside," Boykin Hitesman said. She said that she tried to remain courageous for her two young, frightened children.

Authorities pleaded with people not to travel during the dust storm. Police in Gilbert wrote, "Due to the current storm, we are experiencing traffic light outages and downed trees across town. Please avoid travel this evening due to dangerous conditions. If you must travel, please drive with caution as we are working diligently to restore lights and clear roadways."

Meanwhile, the storm damaged a roof at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Due to the strong winds, several flights were delayed and unable to take off. Meanwhile, homeowners tried to deal with all the dust making its way into their homes. Richard Filley from Gilbert said the sand made its way through "every little crack and space."

"The windstorm part of it, I'm glad it's gone," he told the outlet. But he did say that it was a "a spectacular natural phenomenon" and "kind of beautiful in their own way."