Man Rubs Squid Ink All Over Himself And Suffers The Consequences

While there are all sorts of home remedies and holistic solutions to problems, most people don't go down that route unless there is a lot of research supporting it. As a big advocate of natural remedies and holistic products myself, I understand the allure. However, I would never got into nature and just assume something on my own. Well, this man did. He decided to create a new skin care routine, seemingly on a whim. On his last fishing trip, this man decided to rub squid ink all over himself, and now he is suffering the consequences.

Man Decides To Rub Squid Ink All Over Himself

While it is unclear why this man decided to rub squid ink all over himself, there is no debating the results of it. Although some may argue for certain health benefits of the ink, I don't think the man expected the potency of the ink. The viral video shows the man rubbing it all over his hands and arms.

Then, five days later we are shown his hands and arms again and they are still completely covered by the ink. Barely any of it had come off. He claimed that his "biggest mistake" was letting the ink dry on his skin. It crusted over and made it that much more difficult to remove. I may argue that the biggest mistake was putting the ink on in the first place, but hey we all have different opinions.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Even more days passed and the only sign of the ink starting to vanish was between the man's fingers. While many people online advised against this man rubbing squid ink all over himself, other are seeing it as the land of opportunity. One person asked, "Can't people make temporary tattoos with squid ink?"

Another added, "If they start selling this for eyebrow tint, the sales (then an emoji of a growth chart.)"

All jokes aside, unless you are looking for some semi-permanent ink staining on your skin, you should say no to your intrusive thoughts and do not rub squid ink all over yourself.