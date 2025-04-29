Man Probably Needs A Change Of Pants After Being Chased By Charging Polar Bear

There's one terrifying question that I definitely hope I never need the answer to — how fast does a polar bear run? In the animal kingdom, there are few animals you want to make angry than a full-grown polar bear. As the saying goes, "If it's brown, lie down. If it's black, fight back, but if it's white, then goodnight."

Basically, you don't want to tango with a full-grown bear. That's what makes this story about a man running for his life from a charging polar bear so terrifying. The incident happened on a remote Arctic island. Apparently, people living in the small village of Pyramiden had a bear problem. They were trying to scare off one of the creatures near their snowmobiles.

However, gunshots near the polar bear only made it made. Rather than fleeing, the bear turned and charged down the mining manager through the snow. He screamed, "No! Go away!" But the polar bear didn't go away. They can run at 25 miles per hour to answer the question above. Fortunately, the man had a snowmobile nearby.

Polar Bear Charging

He managed to escape the animal without getting injured. He was fortunate. Last year, two bears killed a worker at a radar station in the Arctic. There are more than 300 bears in the region near the village. There's only 80 people living in the village, according to a source at Arktikugol, a Russian Arctic coal company operating in the settlement.

They said, "Bears frequently enter Pyramiden because their migration route runs through the area. Some bears are aggressive, while others are more timid and skittish."

It really was his lucky day. But workers aren't without training. Prior to coming to the region, they are trained on what to do if a bear attacks. Apparently, running away is your best bet if you have a snowmobile.

"Employees of the trust undergo training and monitor the safety of tourists, among other duties," the Arktikugol source explained. "Both the man and the bear are currently fine. No-one was injured."

Eyewitnesses say the polar bear had been in the area for a few days. Snow mobiles attracted it over to the village.