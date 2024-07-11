Man Miraculously Survives Almost Being Swallowed By Humpback Whale

We almost had a real-life Jonah on our hands. (For those who don't know, it's a story of a man eaten by a whale in the Bible). A commercial lobster diver got much more than he bargained for when a humpback whale tried to swallow him.

The incident actually happened in 2021, but it's bubbled on social media time and time again as people remain astounded at his feet of survival. A humpback whale grabbed Packard into his mouth while he was diving. From there, Packard's entire world went dark. He said he "felt this huge bump, and everything went dark."

Fortunately, the humpback whale doesn't actually have a hunger for humans. It ended up spitting him out just a few seconds later, and the diver was no worse for wear. Sure, he had a dislocated knee and a few bruises, but it honestly could have gone so much worse. For that, I'm sure the diver continues to thank his lucky stars.

Whale Tries To Eat Diver

"I was lobster diving and a humpback whale tried to eat me. I was in his closed mouth for about 30 to 40 seconds. Before he rose to the surface and spit me out. I am very bruised up but have no broken bones," Packard said via Unilad. He said that he thought the whale was going to kill him. Packard couldn't believe his unfortunate fate.

"This is how you're going to die. In the mouth of a whale," he recalled. "I just was struggling but I knew this was this massive creature, there was no way I was going to bust myself out of there." Suddenly, he found a bunch of light, and he realized that the creature spat him. out

"I was just laying on the surface floating and saw his tail and he went back down, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I got out of that, I survived," he added. Of course, his survival tale has since spawned several jokes from social media users.

'That was awful. Worst meal I've ever tried to eat', the whale explained," joked one user. "What a crazy ride! The humpback whale must be like: 'You're whalecome!' after he spat him out," cracked another. "Bro almost got krilled," added another.

"Whoa, that's one way to get up close and personal with marine life! Can't imagine the story he'll have to tell after that wild ride," someone else commented.