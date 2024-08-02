Man Hospitalized After Live Eel Chews Through Insides Due To This NSFW Act

To quote the great Channing Tatum, "Is this like a sex thing?" In this case, it would appear to be so. While I'm not one to question one's kinks, I do have some alarming thoughts about this story. Vietnamese doctors recently removed a live 2-foot-long eel from inside a man. It was located inside the man's abdomen and had already gone Hannibal Lecter on the man's intestines.

This happened after the man apparently shoved the live eel up his anus. Wait, what? Yeah, this story isn't one to be reading during lunch. Sorry about that. The 31-year-old Indian man went to Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi on July 27 with stomach pains, according to Vietnam News. If doctors thought they were getting a common case of appendicitis then they had another thing coming.

They quickly learned that the man had put the eel up inside of him. The fish wanted its freedom and tried to eat its way out. "The eel had bitten through the patient's rectum and colon to escape into the abdominal cavity," said Le Nhat Huy, vice director of the Department of Colorectal and Perineal Surgery.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Live Eel Found In Man's Stomach

X-rays showed the gnarly sight of the eel inside of the man's abdominal cavity. They planned to remove the animal the same way it got inside of the man. However, they quickly discovered a large lime blocking his opening. So instead, they opted for emergency surgery. The eel was still alive inside of the man. It measured 25 inches long and roughly 4 inches in diameter.

They removed both it and the lime and also checked for any other foreign objects. The story ends with the man needing a colostomy. It's definitely a first for the team of doctors.

"Eels can survive in anaerobic conditions for a long time and have the ability to bite through the gastrointestinal tract," Huy warned. "Therefore, people should never insert live animals through the anus to seek intense sensations due to the unforeseeable consequences."

However, this isn't the first time something like this has happened in Vietnam. Earlier this year, a 12-inch eel made its way into a man's rear-end. That also ended with an emergency room visit.