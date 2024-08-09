Large Group Of Hikers Encounter Grizzly At Glacier National Park

Visitors to Glacier National Park get a bit more than they bargained for. While spotting wildlife is common at the park, guests typically see mountain goats and bighorn sheep. However, spotting the occasional grizzly bear is also not uncommon. One of the most common passes in the park is Logan Pass. Watch this video where a group of hikers on Logan Pass encounter a grizzly bear at Glacier National Park.

Grizzly Bear At Glacier National Park

The National Park Service mentions how "Logan Pass is the highest elevation (6646 feet)." They also say, "It is extremely popular with visitors, and the parking lot is generally full between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm." Logan Pass was full of visitors on this day when a grizzly bear decided to make a surprise appearance.

As visitors looked out to the horizon, they could just make out a grizzly bear emerging from the fog. At first, the grizzly bear seemed to mind his own business, but eventually, he began making his way closer to the group of hikers. The hikers banded together and began making a lot of loud noise to drive the bear off.

While their tactics worked, it also made the bear hurry in a direction the video claimed was: "at a spot where people coming the other way won't know it's there." So, the group continues to make noise until the bear moves to another location entirely. The creator posts the following text on the screen as the video progresses.

"That big group thinned out as the path narrowed through a section of trees. Ben and I found ourselves in the space between two larger groups as the trail became dense with trees. This next part was legitimately terrifying."

Hikers vs. Grizzly

While slightly separated from the group, this couple encounters the grizzly bear again. However, this time much closer. The bear can be seen running out from behind nearby trees and progressing towards the couple. They begin to make noise again, which stops him in his tracks. He then walks parallel to them for a while, occasionally looking at them. Terrifying moments pass as the bear is hidden in a dense forest, so the couple cannot see him. Luckily, he does not reemerge, and the couple rejoins their larger group.

How To Stay Safe

If you are hiking in Glacier National Park, you may encounter a grizzly bear. The National Park Service offers the following tips to help you stay safe around bears.

If you notice the bear, but the bear does not notice you:

Stay calm; do not alert the bear of your presence if they do not see you.

Keep your distance from the bear.

If the bear has noticed you: