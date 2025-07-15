Jay Cutler Unleashes A Fire Storm Online After Going On An African Safari Hunt

Jay Cutler wanted to share his latest hunt with the world, but I don't think he quite expected the firestorm that he would unleash online with his hunting photos.

The former NFL icon went hunting in Africa where he hunted down a massive sable. Cutler took to Instagram to share photos from the hunt. He captioned the post with, "Kicked off the Africa hunt with a beauty. Sable down."

However, he kicked off a series of comments with critics asking, "Why is this necessary?"

One person said that Cutler murdered the animal for sport. Another wrote, "Why??? The only thing I shot when I was there was photos of the beautiful creatures."

Another wrote, "Wow, Jay. You killed a wild animal in a place it's rarely hunted and it had zero idea you were a threat. Suppeeerrrr impressive buddy."

Jay Cutler Criticized

Yet another wrote, "Pretty sad that you are proud to have taken down this beautiful animal. Paying big bucks to have someone find you a large beautiful animal that you can shoot at close range is not hunting."

Of course, Cutler did have some supporters as well on the comment section. A few questioned the backlash.

"There is a lot to criticize about Jay, but this isn't it. Sables are not an endangered species - this is just like going elk hunting," one person wrote.

Another wrote, "Beautiful bull! After reading the comments I can only hope you have an elephant tag as well. Happy hunting."

Meanwhile, one person described their thoughts on Cutler and trophy hunting.

In a lengthy comment, they wrote, "Regulated trophy hunting generates revenue for conservation programs, as hunters pay substantial fees (often tens of thousands of dollars) that fund anti-poaching efforts, habitat restoration, and wildlife management. In countries like South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, these funds help maintain healthy ecosystems, as sable antelope populations are monitored to ensure sustainable quotas. Overpopulation can lead to habitat degradation, so controlled culling prevents starvation and maintains ecological balance."

They continued, "The meat from hunted sable antelope is typically not wasted. In most cases, it's distributed to local communities, providing a valuable protein source where food scarcity can be an issue. Some is used by hunting lodges or staff, and portions may be donated to schools or villages. Regulations often require that the meat be utilized, ensuring minimal waste. For example, in Namibia, community conservancies often receive the meat, directly supporting local economies and nutrition."