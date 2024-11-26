Indiana Hunter Goes Hunting For Deer, Finds High Speed Police Chase Instead

A professional bass fisherman had his opening day deer hunt interrupted by a high-speed police chase.

According to Whiskey Riff, Jay Burger, who is prominent in the fishing world, is also an avid hunter and his opening day rifle deer hunt in Indiana was one he will never forget.

The hunt was calm. Burger was comfortably perched in a box blind, awaiting a deer worth pulling the trigger on and minding his business. As he looked out over the agriculture field he was hunting, he was eventually shocked by what he saw.

A minivan came shooting into the field. Moreover, a police cruiser was not far behind. White lights flashing, the police department's vehicle cut through the terrain with relative ease. On the other hand, the minivan in question was certainly struggling a bit, as dirt kicked up behind it.

Professional Bass Fisherman Films Police Chase From His Deer Stand

Perhaps the most shocking of the whole thing is the quality of the footage captured by Burger. Evidently, the hunter was able to quickly transition to cameraman and used his phone to catch the whole scene in one smooth take.

The whole video, which was originally posted to Burger's Instagram, has gone viral. It has done so for good reason. From start to finish, the whole recording is a near-perfect work of art and tells quite the story. With a sudden, cold open on a minivan tearing through the field, viewers are immediately hooked. It is obvious with the pace of travel this is not a frustrated landowner or a farmer running a quick errand. Rather, the minivan is being driven by someone with nowhere in particular to go, but plenty of reason to not be where they are.

Plenty of questions are then answered for the viewer, as Burger pans from the minivan to the cop car. Suddenly, all makes sense. This is a police chase, and Burger has the best seat in the house.

Regardless of the extreme circumstances surrounding Burger's opening day, here's to hoping his season is successful. After capturing such a video, it will at the very least be a year he won't soon forget.