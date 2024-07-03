Hurricane Beryl Became Earliest Category 5 Storm Ever Recorded — See Satellite Photo Of The Monster Storm

Hurricane Beryl continues to unleash devastation across the Caribbean with Jamaica being the latest to feel its fury. The storm has forecasters baffled as it became the earliest Category 5 storm in recorded history.

On Monday, Beryl developed into a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic. Storms reached peaked winds of 165 mph. Beryl since weakened on Tuesday to a Category 4, but the storm still has destructive and devastating winds. On Wednesday morning, the hurricane approached Kingston, Jamaica with winds of 145 miles per hour. It's currently moving northwest and should hit the island nation soon.

"The JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) and the JDF (Jamaica Defence Force) will be fully mobilized to maintain public order and assist with disaster relief as soon as the hurricane has passed," Andrew Holness said in a video statement. "The security forces have developed strategic plans to counter any potential threat of looting or any other opportunistic crimes during this period."

Meanwhile, you can check out the monstrous satellite photo below. The poster wrote, "Hurricane Beryl has ALL meteorologists & scientists completely baffled - they have NEVER seen a hurricane like this at this time of year. Of course they will default to Climate Change. Only those paying close attention know what's really happening & it's truly terrifying."

?? Hurricane Beryl has ALL meteorologists & scientists completely baffled - they have NEVER seen a hurricane like this at this time of year. Of course they will default to Climate Change. Only those paying close attention know what?s really happening & it?s truly terrifying. pic.twitter.com/A8PrEHNJo6 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 3, 2024

Hurricane Beryl Devastates Caribbean

Jamaica has been preparing for both life-threatening winds as well as devastating storm surges as well. Storm surges could reach six to nine feet. "I am encouraging all Jamaicans to take the hurricane as a serious threat," Prime Minister Andrew Holness said in a public address Tuesday. "It is, however, not a time to panic." Meanwhile, National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan confirmed Jamaica is in the direct path of the storm

"We are most concerned about Jamaica, where we are expecting the core of a major hurricane to pass near or over the island," he said in an online briefing. "You want to be in a safe place where you can ride out the storm by nightfall (Tuesday). Be prepared to stay in that location through Wednesday."

"This is a big hazard in the Caribbean, especially with the mountainous islands," Brennan also added. "This could cause life threatening flash floods and mudslides in some of these areas."