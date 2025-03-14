Hunting Influencer Leaves Australia After Backlash Over Wombat And Threats Of Deportation

Hunting influencer Sam Jones is on the way back to America after threats of deportation in Australia. The influencer drew backlash over handling a baby wombat and snatching it away from its mother.

The since-deleted video blew up online and led to a lot of backlash for the influencer. Now, she is on her way back to the States as a result.

"There's never been a better day to be a baby wombat in Australia," Immigration Minister Tony Burke told Daily Mail Australia on Friday. Initially, the hunting influencer tried to defend her actions. However, a different clip of her handling an echidna in the wild drew even more backlash.

"For everyone that's worried and unhappy, the baby was carefully held for ONE minute in total and then released back to mum," she wrote. "They wandered back off into the bush together completely unharmed. I didn't think I would be able to catch it in the first place, and took an opportunity to appreciate a really incredible animal up close. I don't ever capture wildlife that will be harmed by my doing so."

Hunting Influencer Heads Home

After the video of the wombat, Anthony Albanese, the prime minister, condemned the hunting influencer and her actions.

"Maybe she might try some other Australian animals," Albanese said at a press conference. "Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there. Take another animal that can actually fight back rather than stealing a baby wombat from its mother. See how you go there."

Meanwhile, Burke threatened her with deportation as a result of her actions. "I can't wait for Australia to see the back of this individual, I don't expect she will return," he said.

Dr. Tania Bishop, a wildlife veterinarian, said that the hunting influencer could have harmed the baby wombat by her actions.

"Most of their weight is in the back end of the body, so picking up any young animal — even a toddler — they can experience growth plate damage, fractures, damage to ligaments and muscles, damage to the nerve plexus," she said.

She added, "You can also see the extreme distress the mother is in, chasing her across the road. This is just an extremely unacceptable way to treat our wildlife, which is already under incredible pressure right non."