Hunting Commissioner Feuds With Ted Nugent Over Insulting Capitol Testimony

"I was frankly insulted by Ted Nugent and his testimony for a variety of reasons," Michigan Natural Resources Commissioner John Walters said during a commission meeting on Thursday.

So where's the skinny? Well, Nugent appeared last month to testify before the House committees. He accused wildlife regulators of being anti-conservation. In particular, he wasn't a fan of state bans for deer baiting as well as invasive pigs in Michigan. Nugent's appearance comes amid a political battle in Michigan over the prices of fishing and hunting in the state.

Ted Nugent Feud

Nugent also reportedly carried a firearm into the building despite a firearms ban for the building.

Following his appearance, Walters called out the singer. He defended the ban on deer baiting as a way to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease. He also disagreed with the singer's sentiments on wild pigs. He also disagreed with Nugent's belief that "it's (the DNR's) fault we are not able to hunt mourning doves."

"Frankly, if he wants to effectuate change, he can certainly come before the commission, as can all of you," Walters said. "He did not do that. Instead, he chose to grandstand in front of the Legislature."

Walters believes that the singer was "disrespectful and misguided and overreaching."

"To disparage the professionals who carry out that work is really, really unfair and very unfortunate and unprofessional, in my opinion," said commission Chair Becky Humphries.

Walters believes that Nugent will respond to his comments.

"I welcome his call or his email," Walters said. "My contact information is on the NRC website."